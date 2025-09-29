ICE Raids Rumors Spark Panic In Southern Maryland — Sheriff’s Office Sets Record Straight

An alert was issued by the agency on Monday, Sept. 29, regarding social media posts that have been circulating in the community claiming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is conducting raids in Lexington Park.

After confirming directly with the regional ICE office, officials say "we can state that there are no ICE operations taking place in St. Mary's County at this time."

"Some of the posts being shared include photos suggesting that sheriff's office deputies are assisting with immigration enforcement," they said. "This information is false."

According to the sheriff's office, deputies are in the Lexington Park area as they continue to investigate a Saturday afternoon stabbing involving a Baltimore man in the 21000 block of Essex Drive.

"We urge residents to rely on verified information from the sheriff’s office," officials said. "Please follow our official social media channels and website for accurate updates and community safety information."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.