‘Holding On To Hope’: New Maryland Dad Fights For Life After Devastating ATV Crash

Travis Adams, a new dad described as kind, strong, and devoted to his family, was critically hurt in an ATV accident on Sunday, Oct. 5, according to his sister, Taylor Adams.

He was found badly injured and airlifted to the hospital, where doctors discovered a severe head injury with a brain bleed, a broken collarbone, multiple broken ribs, and a crushed chest injury, along with bruised and punctured lungs and possible pelvic fractures, the family said.

“He’s been heavily sedated, and doctors are monitoring him closely with neuro checks every hour,” Taylor Adams wrote. “Right now, he’s only responding to pain — we’re holding on to hope and faith for any sign of improvement.”

Travis — who recently became a father — remains intubated and unable to breathe on his own. His fiancée, Christina, has stayed by his side every minute, refusing to leave as she waits for any small sign of progress, loved ones said.

“Watching them together before this happened, you could just see how much love and happiness they shared,” his sister added. “Now, everything has been put on hold as we pray for his recovery.”

In an update posted Tuesday, Oct. 7, Taylor said doctors attempted to take Travis off the ventilator, but his body wasn’t ready yet.

“He started gasping for air, so they had to reintubate him. His body just isn’t ready yet — it still needs more time to rest and focus on healing,” she said.

The family continues to pray for improvement while facing the mounting costs of medical care, travel, and time away from work.

“Anyone who knows Travis knows he has the biggest heart and would give the shirt off his back to help someone else,” Taylor wrote. “Now, he’s the one who needs help.”

A GoFundMe campaign — “Standing by Travis as He Fights to Come Back to His Family” — has raised nearly $5,000 toward a $9,000 goal to help with expenses during his recovery.

“Please keep the prayers coming,” Taylor said in her most recent update. “Every message, donation, and share helps us stay hopeful and gives Travis the best fighting chance to heal.”

Those wishing to help can donate here.

"Our family is doing everything we can to be by his side through this, but the medical bills, travel, and time away from work are quickly adding up," his family said.

"Please keep Travis, Christina, and their little one in your thoughts and prayers as he continues this long, uncertain road to recovery."

