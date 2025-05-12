Heroic Neighbor Uses Ladder To Rescue Maryland Man Trapped On Roof In House Fire

The blaze broke out around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 10 on Mill Street in Greensboro, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

When crews from the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company arrived, flames were already ripping through the exterior of the two-story home, officials said.

Investigators said the only occupant of unit 113-A was forced onto the roof to escape the smoke and flames. A neighbor then grabbed a ladder and helped him down.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Three people inside unit 113-B were able to get out safely after being alerted by the man in 113-A, investigators said. No other injuries were reported.

An estimated $150,000 in structural damage and $20,000 in lost contents was reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the origin was determined to be outside the structure.

Forty-three firefighters responded. A smoke alarm was present, but it’s unclear if it activated. No arrests have been made.

