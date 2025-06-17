Gun-Wielding Lexington Park Teen Caught Hiding In Bushes After Threat Incident: Sheriff

Javontay Kyree Nolan, of Lexington Park, was arrested on Monday, June 16, following a firearm threat investigation in a residential neighborhood, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the area around 2:10 p.m. for a reported threat involving a handgun.

When they arrived, a man told deputies that a verbal argument escalated when Nolan “allegedly threatened the victim and displayed a handgun before fleeing the area.”

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

While interviewing the victim, deputies spotted a man matching the suspect’s description trying to “hide in nearby bushes.” Nolan took off on foot but was caught after a brief chase, the sheriff’s office said.

A gun was not found at the scene, but surveillance video from a nearby home “showed Nolan engaged in the altercation and appearing to display an object consistent with a handgun,” police said.

Nolan was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in a felony violent crime;

Wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun on a person;

Possession of a regulated firearm while under 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at the sheriff's office, who noted that "due to a statewide system outage, a booking photo is currently unavailable."

