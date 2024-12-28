Gun Store Smash-And-Grab In St. Mary's County Leaves Muzzle-Loading Rifles Missing: Sheriff

Deputies responded to the alarm call shortly before midnight on Dec. 27 to find the gun shop’s window destroyed.

A search of the premises revealed no suspects, but evidence suggests that one or more burglars broke in, stole firearms, and fled before law enforcement arrived.

Det. Keith Moritz of the Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case and asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible.

Tipsters can contact Moritz directly by calling (301) 475-4200, ext. 8093, or emailing Keith.Moritz@stmaryscountymd.gov.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

