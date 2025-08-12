‘Great Big Brother’ Remembered: Maryland Police Seek Answers In 10-Year-Old’s Murder

Colbert was killed on Aug. 5, 2024, while inside a Clay Street home with his mother and two other young children, according to Maryland State Police, who found him suffering from a fatal gunshot wound around 10:30 p.m. that night after a 911 call.

No suspect has been identified 53 weeks later, as the investigation continues by state police and the Salisbury Police Department.

The FBI, Maryland State Police, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore are jointly offering a reward of up to $25,000 for tips that help crack the case.

Colbert, known for his love of football, Fortnite, and being a great big brother, was remembered by family as “outgoing, smart, and energetic.” His parents, Korey and Tyron Colbert Sr., called him “a loving son who will be greatly missed by all of his family and close friends.”

Anyone with information — no matter how small — is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

