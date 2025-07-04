Fourth Of July Crash Shuts Down Bay Bridge In Maryland, Helicopter Lands On Scene

All lanes were blocked on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge/US 50 on Friday, July 4, around 12:15 p.m. following a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment, Maryland Transportation Authority officials announced.

“Medivac on scene at WB Bay Bridge/US 50. All WB lanes remain blocked for multi-vehicle crash with entrapment. Expect delays in both directions,” the MDTA tweeted at 12:35 p.m.

Images from the bridge showed a long backup of cars, with several people exiting their vehicles to stand along the side of the bridge despite warnings from authorities.

At 12:48 p.m., officials insisted: “For your safety, Bay Bridge motorists should remain in your vehicles while delays are in effect due to WB crash. Please refrain from exiting your vehicle.”

The crash appeared to involve a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, but officials have not confirmed how many were hurt or the severity of the injuries.

As of early afternoon, all westbound lanes remained closed, and delays stretched in both directions as rescue crews worked at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.