Fatal Maryland Fires Five Miles Apart Leave Elderly Couple, Child Dead In Same Week: Officials

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said crews were called around 2:10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5, to the 1300 block of Middleneck Drive in Salisbury, where firefighters arrived to find heavy flames tearing through a two-story home.

Two adults — initially identified as an 85-year-old man and his 79-year-old wife who lived in the home — were pulled out and rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where they were later pronounced dead.

Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire began in the living room, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

No evidence of arson was found, but investigators said they are looking at possible accidental causes, including an overloaded surge protector.

No smoke alarms were found inside the home.

“Our hearts break for the victims and their families,” acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said. “This tragedy is a devastating reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms and practicing fire safety.

"Please check your smoke alarms, create an escape plan, and practice it regularly. If a fire breaks out – get out and stay out.”

Friday’s deadly fire comes just a week after another tragedy less than five miles away in Parsonsburg, where an 11-year-old boy was killed in a house fire.

A joint investigation between the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

