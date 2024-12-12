Eastern Shore Drug Ring Crumbled: Cocaine, Fentanyl, And Firearms Seized: Maryland State Police

The operation, led by Wicomico Narcotics—a collaboration between the Maryland State Police, Fruitland Police Department, Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration—dismantled a network accused of distributing cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs across Wicomico, Dorchester, and Baltimore counties.

Search warrants executed in August 2024 resulted in the seizure of over 2,500 grams of suspected cocaine, nearly 30 grams of fentanyl, 14 firearms, and four vehicles believed to have been used to transport the drugs, investigators said.

“This investigation highlights the power of collaboration between local, state, and federal agencies to disrupt dangerous drug-trafficking networks and make our communities safer,” law enforcement officials said in a joint statement.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces provided critical funding for the investigation, officials stated.

The Wicomico Narcotics initiative is part of the Washington/Baltimore HIDTA program.

The 39 suspects face charges tied to the distribution and trafficking of cocaine, fentanyl, and other narcotics.

Assisting agencies include:

Drug Enforcement Administration (Salisbury Regional Office)

Maryland State Police

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office

Wicomico, Worcester, Dorchester, Talbot, Kent, Caroline, and Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Offices

Strike Force 7

Salisbury Police Department

Ocean City Police Department

Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police

Homeland Security Investigations

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.