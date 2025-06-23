Douglas Aaron Chance, 49, of Hollywood, was arrested on Sunday, June 22, after deputies responded to a report of an assault at 5:20 a.m. on Gallant Fox Drive.

Deputies say the victim had arrived at the address to repossess a vehicle when Chance came out of the home, fired a shotgun at the victim’s truck, then pointed the weapon at the victim and threatened to shoot him.

The victim fled and called 911.

Responding deputies found spent shell casings at the scene. Chance was later identified and taken into custody.

He was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Malicious destruction of property under $1,000.

Investigators say Chance is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions.

He now also faces new charges that include possession of a shotgun after being convicted of a felony and possession of a shotgun after being convicted of a disqualifying crime

Chance was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he is awaiting a bond hearing, officials said Monday morning.

