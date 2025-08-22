It all started with a routine fuel stop.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, a Wicomico County Sheriff’s sergeant was filling up his patrol vehicle at a convenience store on the 1000 block of Eastern Shore Drive in Salisbury.

That’s when he spotted Dominic Everetts, 59, of Salisbury, hanging out by the building with an open alcoholic beverage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before the sergeant could finish pumping gas, police said Everetts finished his drink — and pitched the aluminum can on the ground.

The sergeant approached, explained the violation, and wrote Everetts a criminal citation for littering. Store employees also told Everetts to leave the property as he continued to loiter in the area.

And that’s where things went from dumb to downright comical.

As he was walking away, police said, Everetts crumpled up the very citation he’d just been given — and tossed it on the ground too.

The sergeant watched the whole thing happen.

Police said Everetts’ blatant disregard for the ticket convinced the sergeant he’d ignore the summons and skip court. So instead of walking away, Everetts was arrested on the spot.

He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center and turned over to Central Booking to be seen by a District Court Commissioner.

Everetts was charged with littering/dumping under 100 pounds, officials said.

