Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly: Lexington Park Man Charged In Ex-Wife’s Death: State Police

The chaos unfolded around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, when troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack raced to the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park after a reported shooting.

At the scene, they found Odom, a California resident, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the sceneby EMS.

Police say the investigation determined that her ex-husband, Jayson David Pressley, 38, of Lexington Park, allegedly walked into the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and surrendered himself.

Pressley now faces charges that include first- and second-degree murder He remains behind bars at the Detention Centre without bond.

