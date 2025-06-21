Fair 88°

Deputy Ryan McLean Arrested For DWI In Maryland: Sheriff

A decorated St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy has been suspended after being cited for driving while impaired in southern Maryland, officials confirmed.

Deputy Ryan McLean and Sheriff Hall 

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Deputy First Class Ryan McLean was stopped during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 21, by a Maryland State Police trooper and cited for driving while impaired, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed later that day. 

He was off duty and operating his personal vehicle at the time, they noted.

According to the sheriff's office, McLean was released to a sober driver following the stop. The citation was issued by a trooper with the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

“In accordance with agency policy and Maryland state law, DFC McLean is suspended with pay,” officials said.

An administrative investigation has been launched by the Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibilities, they added.

McLean was previously recognized by the Sheriff’s Office in 2023 for saving the life of a suicidal person in a 2022 emergency call

He was praised for his fast response and application of first aid in what emergency personnel described as a potentially fatal situation.

No details about his next court appearance have been released by the sheriff's office.

