Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called around 5:17 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, to the 21000 block of Essex Drive, where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso.

The victim was flown to a trauma center and remains in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the stabbing was the result of an “ongoing dispute throughout the day” between the suspect and victim that turned physical.

The weapon was recovered at the scene, and police stressed the case does not appear to pose a threat to the wider community.

Detectives say they identified the suspect as Delanta Darius Robertson, 21, of Baltimore.

He is described as a Black man who is 5-foot-10, about 130 pounds, with a full dark beard, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black athletic pants and a black T-shirt.

A warrant has been issued charging Robertson with attempted second-degree murder, along with attempted first- and second-degree assault.

