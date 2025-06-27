Dehart Herbert Lamb, Jr., 69, of Snow Hill, was hit and killed in the area of Route 12 (Snow Hill Road) and Carmean Road early Friday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

First responders were called just after 4:20 a.m. on June 27, where Lamb was pronounced dead at the scene by Snow Hill EMS, troopers said.

The driver involved in the crash remained on the scene. Investigators said impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time.

According to police, Lamb was walking along Snow Hill Road when the vehicle struck him. The driver remained at the scene to assist.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded, along with deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from Pocomoke City and Snow Hill Police. State Highway Administration personnel assisted with road closures, which have since been lifted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.