David Scott Jones is facing multiple murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting reported in Lexington Park, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

At around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, deputies were called to the 21000 block of Bellevue Court in Lexington Park to investigate a reported assault in progress where shots were fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man dead near the driveway of an area home, as Jones stood nearby holding a handgun.

Officials said that when confronted by deputies, Jones dropped the gun and was taken into custody without incident.

The preliminary investigation determined that Jones and his victim were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated and ended when he shot the man.

Jones has been charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Loaded handgun on person.

He is being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond hearing.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.