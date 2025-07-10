Damauriae Myzuan Jones, 26, of Lexington Park, was found guilty by a St. Mary's County jury possessing and distributing fentnayl and counterfeit narcotics, the state's attorney's office announced.

The charges stem from a deadly drug deal on Dec. 21, 2023, when police responded to a call about an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead by first responders.

A toxicology report later confirmed the presence of fentanyl in her system.

Pills at the scene that appeared to be oxycodone tested positive for fentanyl, as did a cut straw, according to the Maryland State Police lab.

“Fentanyl is killing people in our community, and this case is yet another heartbreaking reminder,” St. Mary's County State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling said. “These deadly pills sold on the street are not prescribed by a doctor or regulated by the FDA.

"They are counterfeit drugs, ‘fakes’ that may look like prescription medications, such as oxycodone, but are laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.”

Investigators said electronic records tied Jones to the transaction through payment and messages. He remains held without bond pending sentencing.

Jones faces up to 40 years in prison.

