Custodian Who Stole $100K Worth Of Cannabis From St. Mary's County Facility Gets Prison Time

Abell resident Eric Dickerson, 51, was sentenced to eight years in prison for stealing nearly $100,000 worth of cannabis from his place of employment last summer while serving as a member of the custodial staff at a business licensed with the Maryland Cannabis Administration.

In total, he made off with an estimated $98,480 in illicit product.

During his seven months with the company's growing and processing location in Maryland, investigators say that Dickerson had "unfettered access throughout the entire facility," and he stole tens of thousands of dollars in product that were stashed in trash bags.

Dickerson was found guilty of felony theft, and although the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between six months and five years, the State requested the Court sentence him to 10 years.

“(Dickerson) leveraged his position of trust and with a nefarious purpose, removed large amounts of cannabis, concealed it into trash bags, and ultimately stole the large haul.

"What elevates the ugliness factor of this crime is the stolen items are controlled dangerous substances,” State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling stated.

“This cannabis could have contributed to broader illegal drug distribution and criminal activity. We must hold all individuals accountable at every level for the safety of our community.”

In addition to his prison term, Dickerson was also ordered by a judge to pay complete restitution to his former employer.

