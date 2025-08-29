Fair 73°

Cross-State Chaos: Pennsylvania Teens Wanted After Maryland Assault, Police Say

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a group tied to a reported assault in Ocean City that may be connected to Pennsylvania.

The group of teens is wanted in Maryland and may be linked to Pennsylvania.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Ocean City Police Department
Zak Failla
An alert was issued by the Ocean City Police Department on Thursday as they continue to probe an assault that was reported in the middle of the night shortly after the Fourth of July holiday.

According to police, at around 3 a.m. on July 5, officers were called to the area of 14th Street and St. Louis Avenue, where there was a reported assault in the area.

Now, investigators believe that the responsible group may live in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as they continue to investigate the incident nearly two months later. 

Attempts to identify the group have been ineffective as of Thursday, Aug. 28. 

"Officers have been following up on other investigative leads and have been unable to identify the suspects. The suspects possibly reside in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area," police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding anyone in the photos has been asked to contact PFC Glaub at jglaub@oceancitymd.gov or by calling 410-723-6610.

