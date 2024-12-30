Convict Hiding In Closet Arrested For Domestic-Related Shooting In Lexington Park: Sheriff

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Valley Estates Drive, where they found Aguila .380 caliber shell casings scattered in front of an apartment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses reported hearing a heated argument between a man and a woman, during which the Lexington Park resident Donnie Richardson, 49, allegedly threatened to shoot the woman.

Moments later, they heard gunshots from the same area.

No injuries were reported, but detectives executed a search warrant at the residence.

Richardson was ultimately found hiding in a closet, and investigators also recovered a loaded Ruger .380 handgun and matching ammunition inside the home, officials said.

Deputies learned Richardson was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a prior conviction.

He faces the following charges:

Knowingly possessing a regulated firearm by a person convicted of a disqualifying crime;

Knowingly possessing ammunition after being prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm;

Reckless endangerment;

Two counts of wearing/carrying a handgun on or about their person.

Richardson was taken to a hospital for evaluation of an unrelated pre-existing medical issue before being discharged and transferred to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

He is awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or email Warren.Forinash@stmaryscountymd.gov.

