But a night that should’ve been filled with music, laughter, and celebration ended in tragedy.

Parsley was fatally shot during a large house party on Centreville Road in Queen Anne’s County just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, according to the sheriff’s office. Two others were also shot and survived.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects were at the party that night before shots were fired. Most partygoers fled when the violence started, leaving few witnesses and more questions than answers.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann called it senseless.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim whose life was tragically taken,” Hofmann said. “This kind of violence has no place in our community.”

Those who knew Parsley don’t just mourn a young life lost — they mourn the warmth and joy he brought into theirs.

“He wasn’t just a good kid — he was the best,” his loved ones wrote in a touching GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $32,000 in just a few days. “He would drop everything to help a friend, offer a smile to a stranger, and light up every room he walked into.”

Parsley, known for his pride in his Chevy Silverado, his big heart, and the endless love he gave to his family, left behind devastated parents, siblings, and a community still trying to understand how something like this could happen.

He was a certified carpenter, popular baseball player, and worked as a waterman at Waterfront Marine in Edgewater.

“He was a wonderful, hardworking young man who had a bright future ahead of him,” wrote one community member. “If you can spare a few dollars, please make a donation to help the family.”

Another friend shared how news of Parsley’s death cut through the joy of celebrating her own son’s graduation.

“No mother can even enjoy these moments knowing the immense pain the Parsley/Jordan family is in,” Christina Moore wrote in a tribute. “Knowing another mother is struggling to find her breath.”

Parsley’s memory has shaken the Eastern Shore — from coaches who remembered him as the sweetest voice in the dugout shouting, “Two out rally, hit it up the alley!” to local businesses like Queenstown Collision Center, who posted: “Parsley’s loss has rattled this community.”

Sarah Milburn added that, "Not one person who knew him had a bad word to say—because there wasn’t a bad thing about him," she said. "Whether you knew him for years or only crossed paths for a moment, he left an impact."

Calls for justice have grown louder. Friends, family, and neighbors are urging partygoers to step forward with any information — photos, videos, names — no matter how small.

“Do you have a couple of party pictures you can send in?” Joyce Lynch asked in an emotional post. “Be brave… When the bad guy is caught, you will have a good feeling about helping your community and friends.”

Money raised through the fundraiser will be used to pay for funeral and memorial expenses, supporting his family, and something special for Parsley.

"In honor of something Christopher was so proud of—his truck—any remaining donations will help pay off his truck loan and allow the family to hold on to a piece of Christopher," organizers wrote.

"We know it would mean the world to him, and will give his family one less thing to worry about."

The GoFundMe for the Parsley family can be found here.

"Chris wasn’t supposed to be a memory — he was supposed to be someone’s forever. His smile, his laugh, and his light will live on in every life he touched."

