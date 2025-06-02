Deputies from the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff responded to a shooting on Centreville Road at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, after multiple reports of gunfire at a residence where a large party was being held.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 1500 block of Centreville Road, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

One of the victims, Christopher Parsley, 19, of Centreville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to area hospitals, where they were treated and evaluated for less severe injuries, according to officials.

Witnesses told investigators that as soon as shots were fired, attendees fled the party, leaving behind little evidence and confusion. Authorities now believe the suspect or suspects were present at the party before the violence broke out, they noted.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim whose life was tragically taken, as well as with those who were injured,” said Sheriff Gary Hofmann.

“This kind of violence has no place in our community. We are working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible. I encourage anyone with information to come forward — your help could make all the difference in delivering justice for these families.”

Investigators are urgently asking anyone who was at the party to share photos or videos from that night.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.