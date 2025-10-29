A military veteran, Carpenter was shot and killed on Monday, Oct. 27, during a reported argument that landed his gunman behind bars in Southern Maryland.

He leaves behind his wife, Ashley, and their five children: Kaleb, Aidyn, Ricky, Kathan, and Alexis.

"Carl served our country as a dedicated veteran and worked tirelessly as a proud union member," sister-in-law Sarah Kasulke wrote. "His love for his family was unwavering, and he was a devoted father who always put his loved ones first."

"He was murdered doing the one thing he was always known for — helping others."

Following his death, tributes have poured in celebrating Carpenter and his commitment to both his community and loved ones.

"A truly good friend of mine was doing a good deed for someone when a person who had nothing to do with anything shot him in the head and killed him. It’s so sad," Danny Zois posted on Facebook.

"Carl lost his life last night doing a good deed for someone. He was so laid back, kind, and caring—always willing to give the shirt off his back and help anyone in need. I’m absolutely crushed."

Carpenter's brother, Stephen Kasulke, praised "the man he had become."

"The call you never thought you’d get. This one really hurts. So many words leave me as I want to say them to you and I can’t," he wrote. "Pick the phone up and just talk about nothing."

"Carl, I will miss you so much, and I’m so proud of the man you became. I pray I can become half the person you are."

"I'm so sorry a senseless act of violence took you from this world you were a kind man, a good father, and I'm proud to have called you brother for a while (still do)," another loved one said. "I hope Ashley Carpenter finds peace in the coming days as she helps her children grieve through this tragedy."

Following his death, a GoFundMe set up for the family raised nearly $2,000 in less than 24 hours.

Funds will go toward assisting his wife and children while they wait for Social Security, life insurance, and VA benefits to transfer.

"In the wake of this unimaginable loss, Ashley now faces not only the emotional weight of losing her chosen life partner but the financial challenges of supporting her children during this difficult time," Sarah Kasulke said.

"There is an urgent need for financial support to help with immediate living expenses, funeral costs, and the care of their children."

The fundraiser can be found here.

"We are asking for your help during this incredibly difficult time. Your generosity will make a meaningful difference in helping Ashley and her children navigate the months ahead while they grieve and adjust to life without Carl," organizers wrote.

"Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly to supporting our sister-in-law Ashley and her family as they rebuild their lives."

