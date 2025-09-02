Careless Smoking Sparks $50K Blaze At Ruby Tuesday In Maryland, Officials Say

A fire that broke out at a Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Maryland was sparked by careless smoking, investigators announced.

The blaze was reported shortly after 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, at the Ruby Tuesday located in the 400 block of North Fruitland Boulevard in Salisbury, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Crews from the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find flames coming from an exterior utility closet of the restaurant. It took two dozen firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control, but the damage was done, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the damage was estimated at $50,000 to the structure.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by “careless smoking.”

Officials said smoke alarms and sprinklers were present but did not activate because of the fire’s location.

The restaurant was occupied when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely, according to officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.