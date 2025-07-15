Brooklynn Wells was seriously injured on Tuesday, July 9, in a lawnmower accident while visiting family, according to her family.

The incident happened while Khyri Wells was cutting the grass for his in-laws, according to loved ones.

The girl was picking grapes from the vine nearby, and as her father came around the vine, she stepped in the opposite direction to get out of the way, tripped, and her foot slipped under the mower, the family said.

Parents Miranda Cook and Khyri Wells acted quickly to call emergency services and stop the bleeding as best they could, a GoFundMe set up for the family states, but rescue efforts were complicated by the recent round of storms.

Due to weather conditions, a medevac helicopter could not fly her to Children’s National Hospital in DC.

Instead, she was rushed to Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware, a pediatric trauma center located more than three hours away from her Maryland home.

Wells is currently in stable condition and undergoing blood transfusions, her family said. She has received care from a dedicated medical team and is scheduled for surgery this week, her family said.

Doctors determined that the best course of action is amputation, her aunt, Darby Sauls confirmed.

“Brooklynn is a strong fearless little girl that is going to need her village to help remind her of that and support her through this process,” she wrote.

She faces a long road to recovery, which will include physical therapy, follow-up appointments, and learning to walk again with a prosthetic, her family said.

Her parents have not left her side.

“Khyri has not left Brooklynn’s side and does not plan to,” the GoFundMe states.

Meanwhile, her mother has been juggling care for their other children, Autumn and KJ, while making the daily three-hour drive back and forth from Maryland to Delaware.

The family is now asking for support to help offset mounting expenses, including unpaid leave from work, medical bills, transportation, and adaptive equipment.

“There is a huge list of costs that Miranda and Khyri are currently accumulating,” Sauls wrote. “ANY and all help would be greatly appreciated to support their entire family during this time.”

Sauls said that Wells would "LOVE to receive handmade cards, pictures and anything made from the heart," which can be sent to him at PO Box 66 in Dameron (20628).

"Brooklynn could use as much love and support as possible right now," she added.

Maryland Delegate Brian Crosby issued a call to action for the community, asking for them to "please consider helping this local family — they need us."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“The love from the community that is showing up for me and my family is unbelievable and it’s amazing and I am forever grateful," Miranda Cook wrote on Facebook. "Thank you guys so much."

