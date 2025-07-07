Bomb Squad Called After Pipe Bomb Scare In Maryland — ‘No Threat,’ Officials Say

Firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department were called to the area of the 200 block of E. Market Street around 12:15 p.m. on July 7, where they discovered an object resembling a PVC pipe bomb, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Bomb Squad was immediately requested to evaluate the scene.

Bomb Technicians conducted diagnostics on the item, and after a thorough check, they determined it "did not present any danger to the public."

K9 units trained in explosive and accelerant detection were also brought in as a precaution, but nothing suspicious was found.

The scene was officially cleared by 2:40 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

“We’re grateful for the quick and professional response from everyone involved,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. “Incidents like this show just how important teamwork and readiness are when keeping the public safe.”

