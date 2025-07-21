Boater Hoisted From Chesapeake Bay By Maryland State Police After Vessel Overturns (Watch)

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, just off the coast of St. Mary’s County — about 300 yards offshore — when fire and rescue teams were sent out for a water rescue.

The helicopter crew, already monitoring the county dispatch channel, heard the emergency call and jumped in immediately after confirming with local responders, according to state police.

With the nearest fireboat still too far away away, the crew hovered over the overturned vessel, spotted the three victims in the water, and lowered a rescue basket.

One person was safely hoisted into the helicopter and secured, officials said.

Moments later, a fireboat from Calvert County arrived on scene. The flight crew guided it to the other two victims, who were pulled from the water and assisted by boat crews.

Although the medevac was initially on the table, the hoisted boater didn’t require a helicopter transport, officials said.

The crew landed nearby and transferred the boater to a waiting ambulance and family members.

The rescue was performed using one of the state’s AW-139 helicopters, specially equipped for missions like this, according to the department,

