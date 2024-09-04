Baltimore Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash In St. Mary's Identified (Updated)

Deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called at approximately 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 to investigate a reported crash in the center median in the area of Route 5 and Oak Station Drive.

Upon arrival, officials said that deputies were met by a 2021 Nissan Armada with "extensive damage," and determined that it had flipped over.

The driver, identified as Baltimore resident Melvin Leon Elam on Wednesday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say that the preliminary findings "suggest that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the collision."

The crash is being investigated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.