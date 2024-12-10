Overcast 50°

Authorities Arrest Woman In Connection With Maryland Shooting; Suspected Gunman Still At Large

Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Salisbury woman in connection with a November shooting that left another woman critically injured, while the suspected gunman remains at large weeks later.

Dequan Maurice Bratten (left) and Briana Monique Bratten

 Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff
 Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff
 Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff
Zak Failla
On Dec. 9, detectives took 27-year-old Briana Monique Bratten into custody, charging her with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and accessory after the fact, among other offenses, authorities announced. 

The charges stem from the shooting on the 500 block of North Curlew Road in Salisbury, where deputies from the sheriff's office discovered a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies provided immediate aid to the victim before she was transported to Tidal Health, where she remains in stable condition despite suffering what were initially believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Investigators previously identified the suspected shooter as 32-year-old Dequan Maurice Bratten, also of Salisbury. 

A warrant for his arrest has been issued, but as of Tuesday, Dec. 10, he remains at large.

Authorities are still seeking information on individuals who may have assisted Dequan Bratten in committing the crime.

 Anyone with details about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 548-4891.

