Assault Suspect Rams Police Vehicle During Pursuit In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault in progress at a home on Liberty Street in Lexington Park on Wednesday, Jan. 29, when they learned the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Sabrina Brianna Thompson, refused to pull over.

Instead, she led officers on a pursuit, stopping at one point before throwing her car in reverse and intentionally slamming into an occupied patrol vehicle, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said.

Thompson then sped off again, nearly striking another deputy as she drove off the roadway in a reckless attempt to get away.

The chase finally ended near Three Notch Road and Valley Drive, where officers were able to stop the vehicle and take Thompson into custody.

No injuries were reported, but Thompson was booked at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on multiple charges, including:

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault on law enforcement;

Malicious destruction of property;

Multiple traffic violations.

Further investigation revealed that Thompson had violated an out-of-state protective order, leading to additional charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

