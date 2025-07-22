The 28-year-old mother from Lexington Park has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, with 14 years to serve, after killing one of her children and seriously injuring two others in a drunk driving crash in St. Mary’s County, authorities announced.

The sentence stems from a deadly single-vehicle crash on March 16, 2024, in Leonardtown, when Nolan flipped her 2008 Honda Odyssey several times on Point Lookout Road before crashing into a tree around 1:45 a.m., officials previously said.

Three juveniles were in the vehicle and were not properly restrained, investigators said at the time. Two were ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries, while a third child was pronounced dead at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Nolan only had minor injuries and was later found to be intoxicated.

At trial, she was convicted on six counts, including:

Grossly negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle;

Life-threatening injury by motor vehicle while DUI;

DUI while transporting minors.

According to St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, Nolan was sentenced at the top of the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines, which recommended a range between 3 and 14 years in prison for the case.

The defense had asked for the minimum three-year sentence, while prosecutors fought for — and won — the maximum penalty allowed: 22 years, with 14 to serve.

“Drunk driving is a completely preventable crime,” Sterling said. “(Nolan) started out the evening with a designated driver for a kid-free night out with a friend. But on the way home, she detoured to her mother’s house, where her children were safely asleep, only to remove them and subject them to extreme danger.

"Instead of protecting her children, she made the decision to drive under the influence and tragically killed one of them.”

Sterling emphasized the limitations in Maryland’s sentencing laws that capped Nolan’s exposure at 22 years despite multiple victims.

“The maximum penalty in this case was only 22 years because multiple child victims were involved. Otherwise, the maximum penalty would have been far less,” Sterling said.

“Sadly, drunk driving has become one of the most socially acceptable forms of homicide in our society today, and that must change."

