Armed Minor Charged As Adult In New Year's Eve Bicycle Robbery In Lexington Park: Sheriff

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, Dec. 31, when a minor approached a deputy patrolling Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and reported that his bike had been taken in the Patuxent Crossing neighborhood while he was playing football with friends.

The victim said the suspect, described as another minor, displayed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband before demanding the bicycle, according to officials.

Deputies quickly located a minor matching the description in Patuxent Crossing, authorities said. The suspect denied taking the bike but was positively identified by the victim and taken into custody.

The suspect was charged as an adult with:

Armed robbery;

Robbery;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Theft of less than $100.

Due to legal protections, the suspect’s identity is not being disclosed.

