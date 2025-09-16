The harrowing incident began shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, when the sheriff's office received a call from a home in the 45000 block of Kingfisher Court.

The woman told dispatchers she had fled the home after 39-year-old Anibal Carrasquillo III fired a gun at her.

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, while deputies were on the scene negotiating, they heard a series of shots fired from within the house and Carrasquillo refused to leave the residence.

A barricade was declared when it was determined no one else was in the house.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, Hostage Negotiation Team, Drone Unit, and K9 handlers, with support from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K9 team and the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, assisted for several hours until Carrasquillo exited the home and was taken into custody at 2:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Carrasquillo was charged with:

Attempted second-degree murder;

Assault first-degree;

Assault second-degree;

Reckless endangerment;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence.

He's being held at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.