Nelson, 29, of Hollywood, is on the run after cutting off his GPS monitor while awaiting trial on assault charges, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Saint Johns Road in Hollywood after a tampering alarm went off on Nelson’s court-ordered tracking device, investigators said.

When they arrived, they found the monitor—but no sign of Nelson.

A witness told police they watched Nelson use bolt cutters to slice it off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nelson had been released pre-trial while facing first- and second-degree assault charges, reportedly stemming from a drunken incident, officials said.

He is described as 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair, police said.

Anyone with information about where Nelson ran off to is asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1959.

