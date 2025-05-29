Andrew Phillip Nelson, 29, of Hollywood, was apprehended without incident on Wednesday, May 28, in Mechanicsville, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Nelson had been on the run since April 21, when deputies responded to a tampering alert from his GPS monitoring device in the 43000 block of Saint Johns Road in Hollywood.

When they got there, they found the device ditched—and no sign of Nelson.

A witness told deputies they saw Nelson use bolt cutters to slice it off and flee, officials said. He had been released pre-trial at the time while facing first- and second-degree assault charges, reportedly stemming from a drunken incident.

Following the escape, a warrant was issued for second-degree escape, which led to his arrest this week.

