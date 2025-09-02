Aaliyah Graves, 24, of Chestertown, surrendered to Dover Police on Monday, Sept. 1, following a brief search, according to investigators, and now faces charges ranging from tampering with evidence to leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

The arrest comes after a deadly crash in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 31, when officers responded to the 200 block of North DuPont Highway shortly after 2:45 a.m., where they found 62-year-old Barbara Benson suffering from critical injuries in the roadway.

It was later determined that she had been struck approximately 28 minutes earlier by a hit-and-run driver.

Investigators determined a black 2001 Toyota Avalon was heading south in the right lane on North DuPont Highway when it hit Benson around 2:20 a.m. The driver — later identified as Graves — did not stop and fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle was recovered in Worton, Maryland, before she ultimately turned herself in.

Graves was charged with:

Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death;

Theft of a motor vehicle;

Tampering with physical evidence;

Operation of a vehicle causing the death of another person;

Driving without a valid license;

Driving a vehicle at an unreasonable or imprudent speed.

Police said she was processed, arraigned, and committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $14,650 cash bail.

