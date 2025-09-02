Aaliyah Graves, 24, of Chestertown, surrendered to Dover Police on Monday, Sept. 1, following a brief search, according to investigators, and now faces charges ranging from tampering with evidence to leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.
The arrest comes after a deadly crash in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 31, when officers responded to the 200 block of North DuPont Highway shortly after 2:45 a.m., where they found 62-year-old Barbara Benson suffering from critical injuries in the roadway.
It was later determined that she had been struck approximately 28 minutes earlier by a hit-and-run driver.
Investigators determined a black 2001 Toyota Avalon was heading south in the right lane on North DuPont Highway when it hit Benson around 2:20 a.m. The driver — later identified as Graves — did not stop and fled the scene, police said.
The vehicle was recovered in Worton, Maryland, before she ultimately turned herself in.
Graves was charged with:
- Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death;
- Theft of a motor vehicle;
- Tampering with physical evidence;
- Operation of a vehicle causing the death of another person;
- Driving without a valid license;
- Driving a vehicle at an unreasonable or imprudent speed.
Police said she was processed, arraigned, and committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $14,650 cash bail.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.