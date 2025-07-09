25-Year-Old Dies In Rear-End Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Maryland: State Police

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of southbound US Route 301 at Maryland Route 313 (Galena Road) in Massey, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded and found the driver — who was the sole occupant of a Ford van — dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family members are notified.

No other injuries were reported.

A tractor-trailer was slowed and stopped at a railroad track, when for unknown reasons, was struck in the rear by the Ford, state police said.

The southbound lanes of Route 301 were closed Wednesday morning as investigators from multiple agencies worked the scene.

That included troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Aviation Command, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Once complete, the crash findings will be forwarded to the Kent County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

