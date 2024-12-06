20-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Fatal Maryland Double Shooting: State Police

The suspect, identified as Jermaine Wilson of Princess Anne, faces charges including first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder, and additional criminal offenses related to the shooting.

Wilson is currently being held at the Caroline County Detention Center, authorities said.

The incident was reported on Oct. 28, shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Road in Salisbury.

Troopers responding to reports of gunfire found Tevin Mumford, 32, of Salisbury, suffering from gunshot wounds. Mumford was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he later died from his injuries.

A second victim, identified as Ekoye Emmanuel Spates, 33, of Salisbury, was also injured in the shooting and was treated at Christiana Hospital in Delaware.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation with support from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.

