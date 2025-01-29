$2 Million Fire Destroys Maryland Farm Buildings, Equipment

The two-alarm fire broke out shortly after 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Calloway Family Farm, located on the 8300 block of Athol Road in Mardela Springs, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The farm owner discovered the fire and alerted authorities, and by the time firefighters arrived, flames had already consumed much of the property.

More than 50 firefighters from the Mardela Springs Fire Department and surrounding agencies battled the inferno for over two hours before bringing it under control.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

However, officials confirmed that the farm did not have a smoke alarm, fire alarm, or sprinkler system in place at the time of the fire.

Deputy State Fire Marshals remain on the scene as o 3 p.m. on Wednesday, working to determine what sparked the blaze and extinguishing hot spots "allow investigators to safely do their job."

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

