$1M Fire Destroys Maryland Townhouse After Attic AC Sparks Two-Alarm Blaze

The fire was reported shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, in the Martingham Circle development in St. Michaels.

A passerby spotted the fire and called 911.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames ripping from the roof of a two-story townhouse, with fire already pushing into the unit next door.

Investigators say it started in the attic and was ruled accidental—a mechanical or electrical issue tied to the air conditioning unit.

No one was hurt, but the damage was severe: $700,000 to the home, another $300,000 in lost belongings, officials said.

Crews from St. Michaels, Tilghman, Easton, and fire companies in Talbot County swarmed the scene.

The call went to two alarms, and even more help was brought in from Preston, Cambridge, Grasonville, and Denton to limit the damage.

It took 45 firefighters close to an hour to knock it all down.

Smoke alarms were present and working. No arrests, and no foul play suspected.

