$1.4M Maryland Fraud: Couple Lived Large With Cruises, Exotic Birds, Home Renovations: Feds

Robin Joseph, 64, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, was sentenced on Monday, July 28, to 39 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in the massive embezzlement and identity theft scheme, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Joseph must also pay $1,406,211.19 in restitution, prosecutors said. His wife and co-conspirator, Valerie Joseph, 61, was sentenced earlier this year to 53 months in prison and a year of home detention.

According to court documents, Valerie Joseph worked as a bookkeeper for a Caroline County-based wholesale greenhouse and garden center from 2003 through August 2021.

By 2011, at the latest, the couple was using the company’s accounts as their personal bank, prosecutors said.

The pair made unauthorized charges to three corporate credit card accounts, including American Express, Capital One, and a Lowes/Synchrony account.

Over more than a decade, the Josephs charged more than:

$200,000 at Walmart;

$116,000 to PayPal;

$90,000 in utility bills;

$53,000 for AT&T phone bills;

$30,000 at a Japanese steak and seafood restaurant;

$33,000 in veterinary bills, including purchases of “high-end bird cages for their tropical birds.”

They even dropped $2,500 on University of Hawaii tuition, $16,000 to Chesapeake College, and $3,800 on cosmetics, prosecutors said.

The couple also used the victims’ accounts for airline tickets, cruises, Airbnb stays, hundreds of retailer gift cards, and $195,000 in Lowes charges, some of which were spent on materials to renovate their former home in Easton.

“Beginning in January 2011, at the latest, and continuing into August 2021, the couple conspired to defraud Victim Business 1 and Victim K.F.,” prosecutors wrote.

The decade-long fraud only came to light after investigators uncovered how the Josephs had siphoned funds from the Maryland company, US Attorney Kelly O. Hayes said in announcing the sentence.

Robin Joseph pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft. Valerie Joseph pleaded guilty to the same charges and is already serving her sentence.

