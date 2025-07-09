$100K in Damage After Arsonist Targets Trucks at Maryland Transport Yard, Fire Marshal Says

Investigators say someone tried to set multiple vehicles ablaze at Murphy’s Transport on West Belle Road in Ridgely.

The owner, Bryan Saathoff, discovered the fire damage to the interior of one truck early Monday, July 7, and soon realized several other vehicles had also been targeted.

“Deputy State Fire Marshals have determined that someone attempted to set multiple vehicles on fire,” the agency said Wednesday, July 9.

The total damage is estimated at $100,000.

Saathoff called Maryland State Police, who brought in the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Now, investigators are urging the public to come forward with any leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal—Upper Eastern Regional Office at 410-819-3500.

