Two Who Torched Maryland Home, Blocked Door With Mattress Accused Of Attempted Murder: State PD

Lascelles David Beckford, 37, a Somerset County resident, and Dante Jamar Stone, 34, of Salisbury, went through great lengths in an attempt to torch the home of two people they were familiar with, according to officials.

The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the 12000 block of Independence Court in Princess Anne.

Investigators say that they believe Beckford and Stone set the back of the home on fire with gasoline and then attempted to block the front door with a mattress before fleeing the area.

Responding troopers spotted two people matching their description and found Beckford still carrying the fuel container. He fled on foot before being arrested and a 14-inch machete was taken from his waistband.

Stone was later tracked down during a canvas of the area by deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Princess Anne Police Department, and he was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Both Beckford and Stone were charged with attempted first-degree murder and arson in addition to misdemeanors including burglary, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.

They are being held at the Somerset County Detention Center without bond. The blaze is was by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which determined it to be incendiary.

