The series of events began on Saturday evening, Dec. 21, when Trueman Cross Montfort was driving a tan Chevrolet Suburban on Whites Neck Road toward Bushwood Wharf Road in Bushwood, the agency said. At some point, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch, and continued into the grass before hitting a telephone support pole, police said.

Montfort reportedly managed to drive the damaged vehicle back to his home in the 21000 block of Montfort Road, authorities said.

Hours later, at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, deputies and Emergency Medical Services were called to Montfort’s home for a report of an unresponsive individual. First responders arrived and began life-saving efforts, but Montfort was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit is now investigating the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337, or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leonardtown-California and receive free news updates.