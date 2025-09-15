Teen Tried To Run Down Pair Outside Store During Wild Late-Night Fight: St. Mary's Sheriff

Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called early on Sunday morning to break up a crowd that was engaged in an argument outside a convenience store in the 23000 block of Three Notch Road in Leonardtown.

The incident was reported around 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 14.

According to the sheriff's office, as deputies were attempting to disperse the group, they spotted a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old, "aggressively reverse and then accelerate forward at a high rate of speed toward two victims."

The two were able to avoid the teen driver, who was ordered by deputies to stop. No injuries were reported and the 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

Officials said that the teen was arrested and charged as an adult with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault.

They made note that: "Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying a juvenile, even when charged as an adult, due to legal protections safeguarding the juvenile’s identity throughout the judicial process."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leonardtown-California and receive free news updates.