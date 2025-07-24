It happened around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, when deputies tried to arrest the teen, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, at a retail store in San Souci Plaza in California, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies chased him through the plaza.

During the pursuit, the teen pulled a gun, and a deputy fired a single round, striking him.

Deputies immediately rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen was airlifted by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a trauma center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, as of Thursday morning.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. No deputies or bystanders were injured.

The involved deputy is now on administrative leave during the ongoing internal investigations by the Office of Professional Responsibilities and Criminal Investigations Division, per policy.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division was contacted but “declined to investigate at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

This case remains under investigation. More details are expected as it develops.

