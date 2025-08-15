St. Mary's Shooting Twist: Fourth Suspect Nabbed Months After 3 Men Shot, Sheriff Says

Deputies said they arrested Dequan Marquis Spicer, 24, of Great Mills, on Wednesday, Aug. 13, in connection with the May 3 shooting near Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Patrol deputies conducting proactive patrols in the area around 2 a.m. that morning heard gunfire and rushed to the scene, officials said. They found a vehicle with four men inside — three suffering from gunshot wounds, the fourth unharmed.

Detectives determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation the previous night, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said.

Two suspects — Cameron David Louis Curtis, 22, of Valley Lee, and Peyton James Robert Curtis, 20, of Callaway — were arrested on May 6.

Jayshawn Maurice Bartless, 21, of Lexington Park, was taken into custody on Aug. 1.

All three remain in the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center awaiting trial.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified Spicer as also being involved in the shooting. He was found in North Carolina and extradited to St. Mary’s County on July 3, deputies said.

Spicer was served with a warrant charging him with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Four counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Four counts of first-degree assault;

Four counts of second-degree assault;

Loaded handgun on person;

Handgun in vehicle;

Loaded handgun in vehicle.

He remains held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leonardtown-California and receive free news updates.