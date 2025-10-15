Shaekwon Talib Jackson, 24, is facing a host of charges following an investigation into a weekend shooting, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Action Lounge and Billiards in the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown for reports of a large fight involving multiple people, according to officials.

While deputies were en route, calls came in reporting gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the crowd scattering as people ran from the parking lot. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and took over the case.

A short time later, two people with gunshot wounds showed up at a nearby hospital. Both are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

In an update Saturday morning, investigators confirmed that the altercation began inside the lounge and then spilled into the parking lot, where the shooting occurred.

Following the investigation, Jackson was identified as a suspect, and a search of a home in the 44000 block of Mane Pooh Lane in Leonardtown was conducted, during which a Glock 9mm believed to have been used in the incident was recovered.

The Lexington Park resident was charged with 19 counts, including:

Four counts of first-degree attempted murder;

Four counts of second-degree attempted murder;

Four counts of first-degree assault;

Four counts of second-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Wearing or carrying a loaded handgun on their person;

Wearing a handgun on their person.

Jackson was taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond hearing.

