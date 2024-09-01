Gaston resident Lew William Chavis, 39, has been identified by officials as the pedestrian killed in an early morning strike in Charlotte Hall.

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, patrol officers were called to the area of Three Notch Road and Carpenter Lane in Charlotte Hall, where paramedics were attempting to revive Chavis.

Investigators say that a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 41-year-old man from Saint Inigoes was heading south on Three Notch Road when a vehicle in front of him swerved to avoid a pedestrian walking in the right lane.

The Chevy driver also attempted to get out of the way, but was unable to avoid Chavis, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

