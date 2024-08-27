Off-Duty Deputy Returning From Jury Duty Apprehends Escape Suspect In St. Mary's County

Capt. Richard Russell, the Special Operations Commander for the department, received an alert on Tuesday morning regarding Leonardtown native Jordan Poetzman, who removed his GPS monitoring device while attending court-authorized inpatient treatment at a facility in California.

At the time, he was returning from jury duty.

With one civic duty done, Russell decided to join the hunt for Poetzman, who he found on his way back to the office.

Following a brief foot chase, Russell was able to apprehend Poetzman at approximately 11:51 a.m., 21 minutes after the alert regarding his escape was broadcast by the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Officials said that Poetzman was being held behind bars while facing charges that include neglect of a minor, drug offenses, and traffic violations in June.

Poetzman now also faces an escape charge.

"As law enforcement officers, we are committed to our civic duties both on and off duty," St. Mary's County Sheriff Steve Hall said. "Capt. Russell's actions exemplify our dedication to keeping our community safe, whether serving in court or responding to a call.

"His quick thinking and response highlight the importance of being vigilant and ready to act at all times."

